Cam Newton Candid About Patriots QB Competition, Meeting Mac Jones

Not that it should have been expected otherwise, but Cam Newton is not going into this season with any preconceived notions. He knows that in order to be behind center for the New England Patriots in Week 1, he has to beat out everyone else.

Pats head coach Bill Belichick declared Newton as the guy back in April after drafting Mac Jones. He softened that stance at the beginning of training camp, and Newton is fully aware that his job is anything but guaranteed.

“Ever since I’ve been here, there’s been a quarterback competition,” Newton said Friday. “I think in essence, that’s the underlying Patriot Way. Every position has a competition there, and the quarterback position is no different.

“Brian Hoyer is supposed to make me better. I’m supposed to make Mac Jones better. Mac Jones is supposed to make Brian Hoyer better. And you can’t forget about (Jake) Dolegala and even (Jarrett Stidham), that’s in the balance. Shout out to him, hopefully everything went good for him. But for us, it’s just the mentality to have that championship mental toughness each and every day, and the desire to get better.”

The main competition, obviously, is between Newton and Jones.

It seems like Newton is aware he is not in the Patriots’ long-term plans — otherwise they wouldn’t have taken a quarterback in the first round. But whereas things in, say, Green Bay, appear adversarial between Packers legend Aaron Rodgers and his heir apparent, Jordan Love, Newton seems more than happy to mentor Jones however he can.

That’s a feeling-out process, one that very much is in progress three days into camp.