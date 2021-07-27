Patriots Entering Training Camp With ‘Clean Slate’ Quarterback Battle

NESN Logo Sign In

On draft night, Bill Belichick was quick to declare Cam Newton his starting quarterback.

The New England Patriots head coach made no such assertions on the eve of his team’s first training camp practice.

Asked whether there will be an “open competition” this summer between the incumbent Newton and first-round draft pick Mac Jones for the starting quarterback job, Belichick referred to the highly anticipated roster battle as a “clean slate.”

“Every one of us has to go out and establish our level of performance whatever our role or capacity is,” Belichick said. “It’s a new season. We’ve done some things in the spring, but this is really the start of football season in terms of the team-building part here in training camp. We all have a lot of work to do. That includes all of us.

“Until we go out and do anything, I’d say it’s pretty much a clean slate.”

Belichick was asked whether that “clean slate” comment included the quarterback position, as well.

“Including the coaches and all the players,” the coach replied.