Watch Cam Newton, Mac Jones Receive First Ovations From Patriots Fans

Patriots training camp is underway

by

It might be easy to forget, but Cam Newton has been neither booed nor cheered by Patriots fans since arriving in New England. The same goes for Mac Jones, who is entering his rookie season.

Well, both of those waits came to an end Wednesday morning.

Newton and Jones both received ovations from fans as they took the field for Day 1 of Patriots training camp at Gillette Stadium. For what it’s worth, Newton was wearing a mask as he ran onto the field.

(You can click here for a video of Newton.)

(And here for a clip of Jones.)

Thus begins the most interesting quarterback battle at a Patriots training camp in over 20 years.

