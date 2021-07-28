NESN Logo Sign In

The public doesn’t know whether the Boston Red Sox actually are interested in a trade for Jonathan Schoop, but one writer considers it a realistic prospect.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand named the Red Sox as a potential landing spot for the Detroit Tigers infielder Wednesday in a column. MLB observers speculate the Red Sox might look to bolster themselves at first base ahead of Friday’s MLB trade deadline, and Feinsand believes Boston target Schoop as a short-term option.

“With 17 home runs and a .799 OPS, Schoop is having a solid offensive season for the rebuilding Tigers,” Feinsand wrote. “He’s on a good contract — he’s owed less than $2 million this season — and will be a free agent at the end of the season. Schoop could opt to sign an extension to stay in Detroit, but if those talks stall, he can add some pop to a contender in need of a lineup boost.”

Schoop, 29, primarily has played first base this season but he also is comfortable at the other infield positions. Although his bat might be driving trade interest in him, his defensive versatility also is likely to attract potential suitors.

The Red Sox are in first place in the American League East division and are poised to be buyers at the trade deadline. Since Boston hasn’t announced its deadline intentions, it’s impossible to know which players the team is targeting. However, given the consensus view of the Red Sox needs, it only makes sense for speculators to include Schoop as a possible trade target during the frenzy that is the lead-up to the deadline.