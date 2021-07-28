Tom Brady Reacts On Twitter To Show Of Support From Matt Damon

TB12 has a big, big fan in the Oscar winner

by

Matt Damon has absolutely no shame in where his NFL fandom lies.

Damon, a Cambridge, Mass. native, is a supporter of the Patriots. But he’s an even bigger fan of Tom Brady, who helped turn the New England franchise into the class of the league over the past two decades.

In fact, Damon is such a big TB12 fan that he would root for the future Hall of Fame quarterback if the Patriots ever met Brady’s Buccaneers in the Super Bowl. Brady caught wind of Damon’s proclamation on Tuesday and reacted on Twitter with a clip of one of the most memorable scenes of the actor’s career.

It’s safe to assume Damon will be hoping to see Brady light it up when the Bucs visit the Patriots in Week 4.

More NFL:

Devin McCourty Explains Long-Standing Influence Of Patriots Legends
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo
Previous Article

Red Sox Trade Deadline: Finding One Target From Each MLB Seller
Patriots Quarterback Cam Newton
Next Article

Watch Cam Newton, Mac Jones Receive First Ovations From Patriots Fans

Picked For You

Related