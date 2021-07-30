Red Sox Notes: Eduardo Rodriguez Searching For Consistency After Another Rough Start

NESN Logo Sign In

With August just days away, the Red Sox still are waiting for Eduardo Rodriguez to turn things around.

The worst season of the 28-year-old’s big league career continued Thursday, as Rodriguez surrendered six runs on seven hits and four walks in Boston’s 13-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. Rodriguez struck out 8 and threw 57 of 92 pitches for strikes over 3 1/3 innings.

His ERA now stands at 5.60, by far worst of his career.

Rodriguez gave up three runs in the first inning, but his night truly unraveled in the fourth when he walked three batters, including one with the bases load.

“That last inning, that’s what we’re trying to avoid, you know? The walks,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said after the game, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He’s been doing a good job throughout the season of pounding the strike zone — he had all types of walks. … He was off in that inning. … Overall, he expects better, we expect better.

“He will be better.”

Maybe he will, but thus far, Rodriguez hasn’t been good enough for a team with playoff aspirations.