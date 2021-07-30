Celtics Reportedly Among Three Teams Expected To Pursue Lonzo Ball

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics reportedly are interested in Lonzo Ball.

Boston is among multiple teams expected to pursue the pending restricted free agent point guard, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Thursday night. Ball spent his last two seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans after playing the first two seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Lonzo Ball himself has a very strong market,” Charania said. “Chicago, we all know about their interest, going back to the trade deadline. But I’m told two more teams that have shown interest … Boston, Toronto. So, it will be a very interesting free agency period, along with Indiana. But there is significant interest in Lonzo Ball, with a deal that could rise upwards of $21-$22 million a year.”

Chicago, Boston and Toronto are expected to show interest in RFA point guard Lonzo Ball, per our #NBA Insider @ShamsCharania, presented by @ATT 5G. pic.twitter.com/qlN2L7Ey3w — Stadium (@Stadium) July 30, 2021

Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, has turned himself into a quality NBA guard.

Still just 23 years old, the UCLA product is coming of a season in which he set career-highs in points (14.6), field goal percentage (41%), 3-point percentage (39%) and free throw percentage (78%).