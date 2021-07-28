NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics will tip off 2021 NBA Summer League and will have the chance to finish it if they play well enough.

The NBA on Wednesday announced dates and times for Boston’s first four games of the upcoming NBA Summer League, which will run next month in Las Vegas. The Celtics will feature in the opening contest when they take on the Atlanta Hawks on Aug. 8 and play at least three more times before the competition ends Aug. 17.

Here’s the Celtics’ schedule for the 2021 NBA Summer League (all times ET).

Sunday, Aug. 8

4 p.m. — Celtics vs. Hawks

Tuesday, Aug. 10

7 p.m. — Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets

Thurs. Aug. 12

7 p.m. — Celtics vs. Orlando Magic

Sunday, Aug. 14

5 p.m. — Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers