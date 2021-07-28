The Boston Celtics will tip off 2021 NBA Summer League and will have the chance to finish it if they play well enough.
The NBA on Wednesday announced dates and times for Boston’s first four games of the upcoming NBA Summer League, which will run next month in Las Vegas. The Celtics will feature in the opening contest when they take on the Atlanta Hawks on Aug. 8 and play at least three more times before the competition ends Aug. 17.
Here’s the Celtics’ schedule for the 2021 NBA Summer League (all times ET).
Sunday, Aug. 8
4 p.m. — Celtics vs. Hawks
Tuesday, Aug. 10
7 p.m. — Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets
Thurs. Aug. 12
7 p.m. — Celtics vs. Orlando Magic
Sunday, Aug. 14
5 p.m. — Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers
After each of the 30 teams play four games, the two with the best records will play at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 17, in the championship game.
Boston’s Summer League roster is expected to include at least four players who played for the C’s last season: Carsen Edwards; Romeo Langford; Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard.
Eager Celtics fans might tune in to gauge the aforementioned players’ progress, evaluate Boston’s 2021 NBA Draft pick(s) and other roster hopefuls or perhaps simply to satisfy their basketball jones.