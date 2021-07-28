How Mac Jones Has Surprised Jonnu Smith In Patriots Training Camp

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — What was Jonnu Smith expecting when he found out he and Mac Jones would be New England Patriots teammates?

Not this, exactly.

Smith said Wednesday that Jones, the Patriots’ first-round draft pick and quarterback of the future, is … well, cooler than he was anticipating.

“I’m going to be honest, man, I didn’t expect Mac to have the kind of swagger that he’s got,” the high-priced tight end said after the team’s first training camp practice. “When I saw him walking on draft day, I was like, ‘Oh, (man).’ You know what I’m saying? Nah, I’m just messing with you.

“But Mac, man — a hell of a guy. Great energy. Just bringing life to the locker room, always laughing, smile on his face, loves football. You couldn’t ask for a better quarterback.”

(Smith nicknamed Jones “Macksonville,” a nod to the QB’s Florida hometown.)

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne shared a nearly identical review when he was asked about Jones back in May, saying the 22-year-old signal-caller “has a swag to him that I didn?t know that he had at first.”