NESN Logo Sign In

Will the Boston Red Sox consider targeting Chicago Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel before the July 30 Major League Baseball trade deadline?

The Red Sox already have an All-Star closer in Matt Barnes, but the Cubs reportedly are “open for business” after a recent rough patch that included an 11-game losing streak.

Boston is very familiar with Kimbrel from his three seasons with the organization (2016-18), so perhaps the stars will align for a reunion as the Red Sox gear up for a surprising playoff push after finishing in last place in the American League East in 2020.

WEEI’s Rob Bradford asked MLB insider Jon Heyman during Tuesday’s episode of “The Greg Hill Show” about the Red Sox potentially pursuing Kimbrel.

“They’re clearly not a contender at this point and that was the intention all along of management — to sell,” Heyman said of the Cubs. “So, they’re going to sell, and the Red Sox and any other team that’s in the race is going to be interested in Craig Kimbrel. His market is going to be huge.”

What are the chances Craig Kimbrel returns to the ?@RedSox? in the next few weeks? ?@bradfo? asked ?@JonHeyman? about the likelihood this morning: pic.twitter.com/fmBOt2mvwd — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) July 13, 2021

Kimbrel, an eight-time All-Star, has been excellent in 2021, reviving his career after a couple of rough seasons with Chicago in 2019 and 2020. The 33-year-old posted a 0.57 ERA, a 0.66 WHIP, a 1.11 FIP and 15.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 33 first-half appearances (31 2/3 innings). He totaled 20 saves.