Would Anthony Rizzo boost the Boston Red Sox in their pursuit of success in 2021?

Former MLB general manager Steve Phillips on Tuesday insisted the Chicago Cubs first baseman would be a “potential good fit” for the Red Sox if they acquired him prior to the July 30 trade deadline. Phillips believes Rizzo’s poise and production would serve Boston well, as it looks to return to the MLB playoffs and challenge for the World Series.

“… Rizzo could be a real difference-maker for a lot of teams because his impact is: not only his production with the bat, it’s his production with the glove and his experience and leadership of hitting in big moments and (he’s) a guy who stays calm in those big at bats,” Phillips said on MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM. “Rizzo to the Red Sox and Rizzo to the (Milwaukee) Brewers sure feel like potential good fits.”

What teams could be looking to upgrade at first base?



And where might they be looking? ?#Cubs | #RedSox | #Brewers pic.twitter.com/7lTNQOXzX6 — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) July 20, 2021

Phillips is the latest addition to the list of MLB observers who believe the Red Sox should pursue Rizzo. David Ortiz last week predicted the Red Sox would trade for Rizzo, as did ESPN’s David Schoenfield, who predicts Boston will win the American League East if it acquires the three-time All-Star.

Rizzo is batting .249 with 11 home runs and 34 RBIs in 2021. Although his offensive production seems to have dipped from his heyday, he remains an elite defensive player. The 31-year-old will be a free agent after 2021, so Boston or any other interested team likely wouldn’t have to pay the highest of prices to acquire him in a trade.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Tuesday the Red Sox are having conversations about a lot of players ahead of the deadline. However, he didn’t mention Rizzo or any other names. Bloom, instead, is allowing the wider baseball community to chatter about a Rizzo trade to their hearts’ content.