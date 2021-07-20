Bucs O-Lineman Asks Tom Brady Fitting Question At White House

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady on Tuesday celebrated his latest Lombardi Trophy at a venue he’s no stranger to.

President of the United States Joe Biden hosted Brady and the Super Bowl LV champion Buccaneers at the White House, where the legendary quarterback made multiple trips over the course of his storied tenure with the New England Patriots. Knowing it wasn’t Brady’s first rodeo at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Tampa Bay offensive tackle Donovan Smith jokingly asked his signal-caller a question as they rolled up to the White House.

“You got residency here?” Smith asked, as seen on his Instagram story.

Brady did point out to Smith that it had been a “long time” since he’d visited the White House. The seven-time champion did not join the Patriots for their trips following Super Bowls XLIX (2015) and LI (2017). New England, as a team, did not make a trek to the nation’s capital after beating the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Given the Bucs’ prospects for the upcoming NFL season, Brady very well could receive another White House invitation next year.