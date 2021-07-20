Ian Rapoport Evaluates Likelihood Of Patriots Trading Stephon Gilmore

NESN Logo Sign In

Stephon Gilmore trade rumors have been circulating for well over a year now, and understandably so.

But at this rate, a trade involving the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year no longer is appearing to be a likely option for the near future.

Uncertainty still surrounds Gilmore, as it’s become pretty clear he’ll need a new contract or a modification to the final year of his deal in order to play in the 2021 season. But as Ian Rapoport reported Monday on NFL Network, the Patriots are more likely to work things out with the star cornerback than move him.

“There is a little bit of, I would say, interesting kind of side note to this: Stephon Gilmore is still recovering from a very serious injury,” Rapoport said on “NFL Now.” “Should be fine long term, should be fine for the season, but one of the things he told Josina Anderson is we’ll see if he’s ready for camp. He’s not so sure yet. Perhaps if a deal does not get done, he will enter the building and, you know, rehab in the building until a deal gets done. But it certainly seems like a deal now is more likely than a trade.”

A recent update indicated the Patriots and Gilmore have not gained any ground on coming to an agreement. Perhaps those conversations will ramp up when New England opens up training camp next week.