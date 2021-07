NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Yankees are back at Fenway for another weekend series.

In the spirit of the Boston Red Sox and Yankees rivalry, Chelsea Sherrod went to the Budweiser Pregame Party at the Landsdowne Pub and asked fans which current Sox player they would choose to have at the plate with the game on the line.

Check it out for yourself in the “Friday Night Fenway” video above, presented by Budweiser.