Eduardo Rodriguez Leaves Start Against Yankees In Second Inning

UPDATE (8:47 p.m ET.): The Red Sox announced Eduardo Rodriguez was suffering from migraine symptoms.

ORIGINAL STORY: Eduardo Rodriguez got the start against the New York Yankees on Friday, but his night was over after he faced just six batters as the left-hander departed in the second inning with an apparent injury.

After the Red Sox sent the Yankees down in order to open things up at Fenway Park, Rodriguez struggled through the start of the second inning. He opened with a walk to Gary Sanchez then allowed a single to Gleyber Torres.

A Brett Gardner double brought Torres home to give New York a 1-0 lead, and Rodriguez departed after that. The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham shared an account of the incident and said he didn’t see the pitcher grab at his arm, but did notice a security guard enter the field during the pause.

Rodriguez never grabbed his arm or flexed it from what I saw. Hopefully we'll get an update soon. That was strange. At one point there was a security guard on the field. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) July 23, 2021

Of course, you never want to see any player injured, but given Rodriguez battled myocarditis — a heart inflammation — after a bout with COVID-19 last year, here’s hoping he’s managing something unrelated.

Rodriguez entered Friday with a 5.19 ERA through 18 starts this season.