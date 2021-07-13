Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Will Miss USA Vs. Argentina With Knee Soreness

NESN Logo Sign In

Team USA men’s basketball is looking to earn its first win on Tuesday after disappointing exhibition losses to Nigeria and Australia. But Jayson Tatum won’t be there to help against Argentina.

The Boston Celtics star is out for Tuesday’s game and is day-to-day with knee soreness, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Tatum, who was largely durable during the Celtics’ regular season and their playoff run, put up decent numbers in the Olympic squad’s opening contest. He scored 15 points with seven rebounds (no assists) against Nigeria on Saturday.

He was quieter in Monday’s loss to Australia, posting eight points with three rebounds and four assists.

Neither stat line was enough as Team USA fell to Nigeria — which is ranked 22nd by FIBA — 90-87, then went down 91-83 against No. 3 Australia.

The U.S. is ranked No. 1 in the world and is a -550 favorite (bet $100 to win $18.18) to win the gold medal in Tokyo. The team will play two more exhibition games (a rematch against Australia and a tip against Spain) before their first Olympic game, which is against France on July 25.