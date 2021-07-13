Red Sox 2021 MLB Draft Recap: Full List Of Boston’s Day 3 Picks

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 MLB Draft class of the Boston Red Sox has been finalized.

The Red Sox started off their selections with Marcelo Mayer, who was regarded as the top draft prospect in the entire class, at the No. 4 overall pick Sunday night. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom & Co. then were granted another steal Monday as Florida outfielder Jud Fabian fell to the No. 40 overall pick in the second round.

Fabian, who was ranked the No. 23 prospect by MLB Pipeline, was one of the organization’s nine Day 2 selections.

The Red Sox got back to the drawing board Tuesday for the third and final day of the draft, which featured rounds 11 through 20.

And here are their Day 3 picks:

Round 11, Pick 316: Niko Kavadas — Notre Dame, 1B

Round 12, Pick 346: Christopher Troye — UC Santa Barbara, RHP

Round 13, Pick 376: Zach Ehrhard — Wharton High, SS

Round 14, Pick 406: Jacob Webb — Miami University, RHP

Round 15, Pick 436: Payton Green — Green Hope High, SS

Round 16, Pick 466: B.J. Vela — Reedley JC, 2B

Round 17, Pick 496: Luis Guerrero — Chipola College, RHP

Round 18, Pick 526: Phillip Sikes — TCU, OF

Round 19, Pick 556: Tyler Uberstine — Northwestern, RHP

Round 20, Pick 586: Josh Hood — Pennsylvania, SS

The Red Sox made 20 selections during the three-day span and added a mix of pitchers, infielders and outfielders.