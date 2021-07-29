What Yankees Trade For Joey Gallo Means For First-Place Red Sox

The New York Yankees, who are 8 1/2 games back of the American East-leading Boston Red Sox, opted to be buyers at Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, after all.
The Yankees reportedly traded for Texas Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo on Wednesday night, ahead of Friday afternoon’s deadline.
And while Gallo, 27, gives New York yet another big bat it likely doesn’t catapult New York to the top of the AL East. A postseason berth isn’t even a sure thing either.
The reality is that the two-time All-Star is a left-handed hitter who can hit home runs (25 this season) and strikes out a lot. Like a lot, a lot. Gallo has struck out 125 times in 95 games this season. He previously struck out 207 times in 148 games in 2018 and 196 times in 145 games the year prior.
The Yankees already have players, although right-handed, who can hit home runs and strike out a lot. Giancarlo Stanton, for example, has struck out a team-high 98 times with 16 home runs this season while Aaron Judge has struck out 91 times with a team-best 21 home runs. Gary Sanchez has 17 home runs and 82 strikeouts, as well.
The Yankees rank in the bottom third of the league when it comes to strikeouts per game (9.14). And Gallo will come to New York with more home runs and strike outs than any other player on the roster.
Gallo is playing on a one-year, $6.2 million deal and is arbitration eligible heading into the 2022 season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2023.
Many on Twitter didn’t seem to approve of the deal.
There’s still some time before the deadline, of course, but it feels somewhat far-fetched to think Gallo’s bat alone will propel the Yankees all the way back into the division race.
And that remains good news for the Red Sox, who entered Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays with a 1 1/2 game lead on the second-place Tampa Bay Rays.