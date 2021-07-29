What Yankees Trade For Joey Gallo Means For First-Place Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Yankees, who are 8 1/2 games back of the American East-leading Boston Red Sox, opted to be buyers at Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, after all.

The Yankees reportedly traded for Texas Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo on Wednesday night, ahead of Friday afternoon’s deadline.

The Texas Rangers will receive RHP Glenn Otto, 2B Ezequiel Duran, SS Josh Smith and 2B/OF Trevor Hauver as part of the package from the New York Yankees in the Joey Gallo trade, sources tell ESPN.



Rangers are getting massive haul of prospects in this deal. Others involved, too. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 29, 2021

And while Gallo, 27, gives New York yet another big bat it likely doesn’t catapult New York to the top of the AL East. A postseason berth isn’t even a sure thing either.

The reality is that the two-time All-Star is a left-handed hitter who can hit home runs (25 this season) and strikes out a lot. Like a lot, a lot. Gallo has struck out 125 times in 95 games this season. He previously struck out 207 times in 148 games in 2018 and 196 times in 145 games the year prior.

The Yankees already have players, although right-handed, who can hit home runs and strike out a lot. Giancarlo Stanton, for example, has struck out a team-high 98 times with 16 home runs this season while Aaron Judge has struck out 91 times with a team-best 21 home runs. Gary Sanchez has 17 home runs and 82 strikeouts, as well.

The Yankees rank in the bottom third of the league when it comes to strikeouts per game (9.14). And Gallo will come to New York with more home runs and strike outs than any other player on the roster.