MLB Rumors: Yankees Acquire Outfielder Joey Gallo From Rangers

NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Yankees’ season very well may be saved thanks to Joey Gallo.

The struggling Yankees reportedly acquired the outfielder from the Texas Rangers, as first reported by Levi Weaver of The Athletic. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was among those to confirm the report.

He later revealed part of the package the Yankees sent in the deal:

The Texas Rangers will receive RHP Glenn Otto, 2B Ezequiel Duran, SS Josh Smith and 2B/OF Trevor Hauver as part of the package from the New York Yankees in the Joey Gallo trade, sources tell ESPN.



Rangers are getting massive haul of prospects in this deal. Others involved, too. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 29, 2021

Jack Curry of YES Network reported earlier Wednesday that the team was “pushing hard” to try for Gallo or a “Gallo-type” player, specifically to boost the offense with a left-handed option. Sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton both are right-handed.

Curry also noted the Yankees are $4 million away from the league’s luxury tax threshold, and Gallo is due $2.4 million to finish out the year before becoming arbitration-eligible.

Gallo, who has played all seven seasons of his career with the Rangers, hit .223 with 55 RBIs, 25 home runs and a league-leading 74 walks through 80 games this season. He also shines defensively, leading all right fielders in outs above average, according to Baseball Savant.