MLB Rumors: Yankees Acquire Outfielder Joey Gallo From Rangers

The New York Yankees’ season very well may be saved thanks to Joey Gallo.
The struggling Yankees reportedly acquired the outfielder from the Texas Rangers, as first reported by Levi Weaver of The Athletic. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was among those to confirm the report.
He later revealed part of the package the Yankees sent in the deal:
Jack Curry of YES Network reported earlier Wednesday that the team was “pushing hard” to try for Gallo or a “Gallo-type” player, specifically to boost the offense with a left-handed option. Sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton both are right-handed.
Curry also noted the Yankees are $4 million away from the league’s luxury tax threshold, and Gallo is due $2.4 million to finish out the year before becoming arbitration-eligible.
Gallo, who has played all seven seasons of his career with the Rangers, hit .223 with 55 RBIs, 25 home runs and a league-leading 74 walks through 80 games this season. He also shines defensively, leading all right fielders in outs above average, according to Baseball Savant.
The 27-year-old was a late scratch from the team’s Wednesday game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
While the Rangers pretty much are a lost cause at 36-65 entering Wednesday, Gallo could be the boost the Yankees need to stay in the American League East race, where the Yankees (52-47) are 8 1/2 games behind the first-place Red Sox and seven games behind the second-place Tampa Bay Rays.