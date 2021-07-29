Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Exits Late With Apparent Injury Vs. Blue Jays

Devers was 2-for-3 before exiting

The Boston Red Sox will have to finish their doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays without Rafael Devers.

The star third baseman did not take the field for the sixth inning of the nightcap, with the Red Sox sending Michael Chavis out to take his place in the lineup. Chavis took over at first base for Bobby Dalbec, who moved over to fill the defensive hole left by Devers.

The injury seemed to be related to Devers’ leg. Bill Koch of The Providence Journal observed that Devers “gave a little rub” to his right hamstring when he reached second base on his fourth-inning double.

Devers was 2-for-3 with an RBI before exiting. In Game 1, he was the only Red Sox player to have more than one hit, going 2-for-4.

Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reported that Red Sox manager Alex Cora mentioned giving Devers a day off against the Blue Jays, so it would be no surprise if Devers sits tomorrow regardless of his injury status.

But with a crucial series against the Tampa Bay Rays looming after Thursday’s finale against the Blue Jays, the Red Sox would certainly benefit from a quick return.

