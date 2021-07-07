NBA Rumors: Damon Stoudamire To Join Celtics As Assistant Coach Under Ime Udoka

Stoudamire reportedly was one of Ime Udoka's top targets

by

Damon Stoudamire is poised to be the next new face to walk through the Boston Celtics’ door.

The Pacific University men’s basketball head coach and former NBA point guard has accepted an offer to become an assistant coach with the Celtics, Yahoo! Sports’ Keith Smith and Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported Wednesday, citing sources. Stouadamire reportedly will be the first assistant coach Ime Udoka hired since his appointment as head coach.

Stoudamire, played 13 NBA seasons between 1995 and 2008. He was an assistant coach on the Memphis Grizzlies between 2009 and 2013. He followed his stint in Memphis by coaching in the college ranks, most recently at Pacific where he has been head coach since 2015.

Stoudamire reportedly was one of Udoka’s top targets for his coaching staff, and the Celtics apparently have their man.

More Celtics:

Jayson Tatum Happy To Have Al Horford Back As Member Of Celtics
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr.
Previous Article

Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. Celebrates Monster Home Run With Epic Bat Flip
Boston Red Sox outfielder Franchy Cordero
Next Article

Franchy Cordero Starting At First Base Wednesday For Worcester Red Sox

Picked For You

Related