Damon Stoudamire is poised to be the next new face to walk through the Boston Celtics’ door.
The Pacific University men’s basketball head coach and former NBA point guard has accepted an offer to become an assistant coach with the Celtics, Yahoo! Sports’ Keith Smith and Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported Wednesday, citing sources. Stouadamire reportedly will be the first assistant coach Ime Udoka hired since his appointment as head coach.
Stoudamire, played 13 NBA seasons between 1995 and 2008. He was an assistant coach on the Memphis Grizzlies between 2009 and 2013. He followed his stint in Memphis by coaching in the college ranks, most recently at Pacific where he has been head coach since 2015.
Stoudamire reportedly was one of Udoka’s top targets for his coaching staff, and the Celtics apparently have their man.