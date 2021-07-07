NESN Logo Sign In

Damon Stoudamire is poised to be the next new face to walk through the Boston Celtics’ door.

The Pacific University men’s basketball head coach and former NBA point guard has accepted an offer to become an assistant coach with the Celtics, Yahoo! Sports’ Keith Smith and Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported Wednesday, citing sources. Stouadamire reportedly will be the first assistant coach Ime Udoka hired since his appointment as head coach.

Per sources: Damon Stoudamire has accepted an assistant coach job with Ime Udoka and the Boston Celtics. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 7, 2021

BREAKING: Pacific head coach and former NBA point guard Damon Stoudamire will be joining new Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka?s staff as an assistant, source told @Stadium. They grew up together in Portland.



Absolutely LOVE this hire by Udoka. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) July 7, 2021

Stoudamire, played 13 NBA seasons between 1995 and 2008. He was an assistant coach on the Memphis Grizzlies between 2009 and 2013. He followed his stint in Memphis by coaching in the college ranks, most recently at Pacific where he has been head coach since 2015.

Stoudamire reportedly was one of Udoka’s top targets for his coaching staff, and the Celtics apparently have their man.