Patriots Training Camp Observations: Cam Newton Closes Well On Day 2

Stevenson watched much of practice from the sideline in workout clothes after completing some conditioning work. Bledsoe also was spotted on the sideline, wearing a brace on his broken right wrist. Gilmore and Winovich spent the morning rehabbing and did not make appearances on the main practice field.

QUARTERBACK REPORT

Mac Jones had a tendency to fade toward the end of OTA and minicamp practices, with a large portion of his spring interceptions coming in the latter stages of those sessions.

That was an issue again for Jones on Thursday.

The rookie quarterback looked much sharper than Cam Newton during a mid-practice 7-on-7 drill — he showed stronger anticipation and quicker processing speed while Newton mostly held the ball and checked down to running backs — but he completed just two of his final nine passes in 11-on-11s, finishing 4-of-11 on the day.

Included in those incompletions were three misfires to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in a four-play span, one of which prompted Jones to slam the ground with both hands in frustration.

Newton, meanwhile, was at his best in the last — and most competitively spirited — period of practice. He closed with completions on five of his final six passes and three late touchdowns to Brandon Bolden (one) and Hunter Henry (two) as Motley Crue’s “Kickstart My Heart” blared over the loudspeaker.

The first touchdown to Henry was a dart, and the one to Bolden (who beat second-year linebacker Josh Uche on an out route) might have been Newton’s best throw of the day.

The Patriots also mixed a handful of QB runs into Newton’s early script, highlighting a significant aspect of his skill set that can’t be properly evaluated in a practice setting, where defenses are not allowed to hit the quarterback.