Why Derek Forbort (Named After Derek Sanderson) Signed With Bruins

It makes sense that Derek Forbort eventually made his way to Boston. His dad named him after Bruins legend Derek Sanderson.

“I actually was named after Derek Sanderson,” the Bruins defenseman said Thursday over Zoom. “He was my dad’s favorite player. That was my first hockey card that I had in my room, was a Derek Sanderson card.”

A connection to Boston isn’t the only box Forbort checks off for the Bruins. The 29-year-old, who signed a three-year deal with a $3 million AAV minutes after free agency opened Wednesday, is a big-bodied blueliner who loves to kill penalties.

At 6-foot-4, 219 pounds, he figures to serve a bottom pairing role for the Bruins but has shown in recent years that he can eat enough minutes and defend well enough to play in a bigger spot when needed.

After losing Jeremy Lauzon and Kevan Miller this offseason, getting somebody with a nose for killing penalties was imperative.

“I love killing penalties,” Forbort said. “That feeling when you kill one off, I’m sure it’s pretty similar to some guys scoring a goal, that’s how I feel about it. If I can contribute there and help the team get wins through that, that’s what I try to focus on. I love doing it.”

Although his calling card is his abilities in his own end, Forbort has shown a little bit of growth in the attacking zone.