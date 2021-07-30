Patriots Training Camp Observations: Nelson Agholor Flashes On Day 3

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Karras will undergo a “precautionary MRI” on his left knee but that “there’s optimism he avoided anything serious.” That would be good news for the Patriots, as Karras is expected to be their top interior O-line reserve.

A 2016 Patriots draft pick, Karras returned to New England this offseason after one season with the Miami Dolphins.

QUARTERBACK REPORT

Mac Jones again delivered several of the most impressive throws of practice — his back-to-back touchdowns to Nelson Agholor (slant) and Kendrick Bourne (corner) were especially pretty — but Cam Newton was the more consistent QB for the second consecutive day.

Newton completed 14 of 20 passes in 11-on-11 drills while Jones went 8-for-18. As he did Thursday and at points in the spring, Jones faded toward the end of practice, connecting on just three of his final 10 throws.

The rookie was victimized by two drops, though, including one by Agholor on what would have been a gorgeous deep-ball touchdown. And overall, he’s shown much better anticipation than his veteran counterpart, consistently getting the ball out quickly and on schedule.

Jones also had a couple nice hookups with Gunner Olszewski, hitting him with a strike up the seam for a touchdown and later rolling out to find him in the back of the end zone during a 3-on-3 passing period. Olszewski later beat Jonathan Jones on an out route for a touchdown from Newton.

Newton overthrew Agholor deep and missed badly on another long heave that landed between Agholor and Jakobi Meyers.

Neither quarterback has been anywhere close to perfect thus far in camp, but in our view, Jones needs to be significantly better than Newton to win the starting job. Three days in, that has not been the case.