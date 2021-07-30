MLB Trade Deadline Live: Latest News, Rumors, Analysis

8:21 a.m.: The Mets aren’t messing around, according to longtime MLB insider Jon Heyman.
A middle infield of Francisco Lindor and Javy Baez would be one of the best in baseball and certainly the most fun to watch.
8:07 a.m.: The Colorado Rockies figured to be a team to watch on deadline day. It sounds like teams hoping to pluck some pitching out of Denver are out of luck.
8 a.m.: Happy deadline day, baseball fans.
The MLB trade deadline is officially here, as big league clubs have until 4 p.m. ET on Friday afternoon to make their stretch-run swaps.
We’ve already seen plenty of movement among big names and legitimate World Series contenders. The Yankees have already made their impact, acquiring Joey Gallo from the Rangers earlier this week and following that up by landing Anthony Rizzo from the Cubs on Thursday night. Meanwhile, it appears the Dodgers once again are pulling off a heist, reportedly finalizing a blockbuster deal with the Nationals that would send Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to Tinseltown.
Meanwhile, the Red Sox got in on the fun late Thursday night when they swung a deal with the Nats to acquire slugger Kyle Schwarber.
But just because we’ve already seen some big deals get done doesn’t mean Friday will be a quiet day. This is shaping up to be one of the busiest deadlines in recent history, and with the countdown in full effect, we can expect a whole lot to go down Friday. Kris Bryant, Craig Kimbrel, anyone?
We’ll once again be following it all throughout the day, so be sure to keep this page open and updated throughout the day with all the latest news, rumors and even a little analysis.