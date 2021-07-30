MLB Trade Deadline Live: Latest News, Rumors, Analysis

We’ve already seen plenty of movement among big names and legitimate World Series contenders. The Yankees have already made their impact, acquiring Joey Gallo from the Rangers earlier this week and following that up by landing Anthony Rizzo from the Cubs on Thursday night. Meanwhile, it appears the Dodgers once again are pulling off a heist, reportedly finalizing a blockbuster deal with the Nationals that would send Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to Tinseltown.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox got in on the fun late Thursday night when they swung a deal with the Nats to acquire slugger Kyle Schwarber.

But just because we’ve already seen some big deals get done doesn’t mean Friday will be a quiet day. This is shaping up to be one of the busiest deadlines in recent history, and with the countdown in full effect, we can expect a whole lot to go down Friday. Kris Bryant, Craig Kimbrel, anyone?

We’ll once again be following it all throughout the day, so be sure to keep this page open and updated throughout the day with all the latest news, rumors and even a little analysis.