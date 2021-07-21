Red Sox’s Chris Sale To Pitch Another Rehab Start For Portland Sea Dogs

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale “feels great” after a rehab start with Double-A Portland on Tuesday. So great, that he’ll be making another with the Sea Dogs this weekend.

“He’s going through his Day 1 progression in Portland,” manager Alex Cora on Wednesday shared ahead of the Red Sox’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. “He’ll be with us tomorrow. And if I’m not mistaken, he’ll be back on the mound in his regular rest, which is Sunday.”

Sale’s scheduled start Sunday will be against the Harrisburg Senators at Hadlock Field, five days after his 3 2/3 scoreless innings he threw Tuesday. He also recorded six strikeouts and a 98 mph fastball.

“Everybody is excited with what we saw yesterday,” Cora said. “I’m happier with the way he reacted today and hopefully we keep progressing the way he should be and he’ll join us whenever he’s ready.”

Sale certainly is eager to return to the Red Sox rotation, and pitching in front of a sold out crowd in Maine this week only intensified that, if we know the lefty like we think we do.