Watch Highlights From Chris Sale’s Impressive Rehab Start In Portland

Chris Sale looked a lot like Chris Sale on Tuesday night.

The Boston Red Sox lefty pitched 3 2/3 hitless, scoreless innings in a rehab start with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs. Sale struck out six batters and touched 98 mph with his fastball.

The Sea Dogs (who now have won 14 straight games, by the way) on Wednesday shared highlights from Sale’s impressive outing.

Take a look:

Chris Sale highlights from his rehab start with the Sea Dogs last night. pic.twitter.com/Nh1az2vpxN — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) July 21, 2021

Sale likely is line for at least one more rehab start, though whether he’ll pitch for Portland or the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox remains to be seen.

Once the ace left-hander is activated, the plan will be for him to join the starting rotation, according to Red Sox manager Alex Cora.