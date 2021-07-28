Simone Biles Withdraws From Olympic Individual All-Around Competition

NESN Logo Sign In

United States gymnast Simone Biles will not compete in the individual all-around competition Thursday at the Tokyo Olympics, USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday.

The decision comes one day after Biles withdrew from the team all-around finals due to a mental health issue.

“After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health,” Wednesday’s statement from Team USA Gymnastics read. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week’s individual event finals. Jade Carey, who had the ninth-highest score in qualifications, will participate in her place in the all-around.

“We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many.”

Biles took home the gold medal for the individual all-around competition in the 2016 Games.