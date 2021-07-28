Nine Under-The-Radar Players To Watch In Patriots Training Camp 2021

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots training camp officially kicks off Wednesday morning. And for the first time since 2019, fans will be allowed to watch practice in person.

After the mass influx of talent New England engineered this offseason, there will be no shortage of prominent names in attendance — Cam Newton and Mac Jones, Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, Matt Judon and Dont’a Hightower, etc. But training camp also is a time for less heralded members of the roster to prove their worth.

Each year, a few such players emerge from relative obscurity to become key contributors — or, at the very least, earn the attention of pundits and adoration of fans for a few short weeks. So, as the Patriots hit the practice field for the first time this summer, here are nine under-the-radar players you should be watching:

RB J.J. Taylor

Nicknamed “The Torpedo” by Rex Burkhead and “Little Dion” (as in Lewis) by running backs coach Ivan Fears, the diminutive Taylor impressed in his limited opportunities last season. With Burkhead now in Houston, the Patriots have a need for a versatile back who can contribute as a rusher and pass-catcher. Could Taylor, who made the roster as an undrafted rookie in 2020, fill that void?

WR Isaiah Zuber

The Patriots took a liking to the speedy Zuber last season, elevating him from the practice squad for four games and manufacturing touches for him in each (screens, jet sweeps, etc.). Granted, he touched the ball just four times total, but three of those went for first downs. With tight ends expected to spearhead their passing game, the Patriots could choose to roster fewer receivers than usual this season. But if they don’t, Zuber has a shot to stick over a player like N’Keal Harry.

WR Kristian Wilkerson

Don’t feel bad if you haven’t heard of Wilkerson. He was with the team for nearly all of last season but appeared in just one game, logging a mere two offensive snaps. Wilkerson’s athletic profile, though, makes him an intriguing contestant in the Patriots’ wideout competition. He also tore up FCS defenses in college, racking up 71 catches for 1,350 yards with 10 touchdowns as a senior at Southeast Missouri State.

WR Tre Nixon

Bill Belichick isn’t one to make sentimental roster decisions, but would he give additional consideration to the player personally selected by Ernie Adams in his final Patriots draft? That connection aside, Nixon likely would have gone much higher than 242nd overall had he not missed most of his final college season with a dislocated collarbone. He’s a former four-star recruit with enticing speed and agility who routinely beat defenders deep during his time at UCF.