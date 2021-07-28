Red Sox Trade Deadline: Finding One Target From Each MLB Seller

NESN Logo Sign In

Chaim Bloom likely thinks every day is important when it comes to improving the Red Sox, but the next few days are especially important for Boston’s chief baseball officer.

The MLB trade deadline is Friday afternoon, and Bloom’s Boston rebuild is flourishing, perhaps even ahead of schedule. The Red Sox have the best record in the American League, and they are legitimate World Series contenders.

Before the season, it was understandable to wonder whether the Red Sox would be sellers at the deadline. Now, there’s no question: Bloom and the Sox should be looking to improve before Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET.

Not every team is lucky enough to be in that situation, though. There are plenty of sellers, and we did our best to not only pinpoint teams most likely to sell off pieces before Friday’s deadline, but we also picked one player from each who could be an intriguing Sox target.

Baltimore Orioles — 1B Trey Mancini

We tackled the Mancini subject earlier this week, as the All-Star makes all the sense in the world. Boston could use a first base upgrade, and Mancini is one of the best at the position. Makes a lot of sense, as long as Baltimore would be willing to send its feel-good franchise player to a division rival. Might be a pipe dream.

Cleveland Indians — RP Bryan Shaw

Cleveland is five back in the wild card, so it could make a run at it. But if the team seels, Shaw makes plenty of sense. Every contender could use bullpen reinforcements, and Shaw is a veteran reliever striking out a career-high 10.5 per nine innings. He’s also affordable and a pending free agent.

Detroit Tigers — 1B/2B Jonathan Schoop

Schoop is having his best season since an All-Star campaign in 2017. He would provide an offensive upgrade at first and some versatility. The defense is a bit of a question mark, though.