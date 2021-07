NESN Logo Sign In

Death, taxes and Katie Ledecky dominating her competition.

The Olympic swimmer added to her gold medal collection Tuesday night when she became the first-ever gold medalist in the women’s 1500 meter freestyle. Erica Sullivan, also of the United States, claimed silver.

We all just witnessed history. @katieledecky & @erica_sully will forever be the first Olympic medalists in the women's 1500m free. ?#TokyoOlympics x @TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/q5jbQ2oYdS — USA Swimming (@USASwimming) July 28, 2021

Ledecky, 24, now has six gold medals total.

Check out the finish:

OLYMPIC HISTORY IS MADE??@katieledecky wins the first-EVER Olympic gold medal in the women's 1500m free and teammate Erica Sullivan wins the silver.@TeamUSA x #TokyoOlympics #OlympicHERstory pic.twitter.com/fTLlcWFgEg — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 28, 2021

Her performance was incredible, to say the least, and Twitter went nuts when she and Sullivan officially finished the race to cement their place in Olympics history.