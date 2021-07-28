MLB Trade Deadline 2021: Seven Predictions For Where Stars Will Land

NESN Logo Sign In

Welcome to trade deadline week, where deals completed over the next several days could have significant long-term ramifications across Major League Baseball.

While contenders are looking to beef up with an eye toward the postseason, other teams are planning to ship off pieces in the hopes of acquiring prospects who will help down the road. Then, there are those pesky clubs in the middle that might attempt to strike a balance between buying and selling.

It’s a fun, sometimes stressful, point on the MLB calendar, and the 2021 version of the trade deadline is shaping up to be fascinating, as several high-profile players have been mentioned in rumors. We’ve already seen several notable veterans change teams, including Nelson Cruz and Adam Frazier.

The biggest moves often are those we don’t see coming, but why let that stop us from guessing where players rumored to be available will land before Friday at 4 p.m. ET?

So, here are seven MLB trade deadline predictions, focusing on some of the biggest names kicked around in rumblings thus far.

1. Max Scherzer to the Houston Astros

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported Monday, citing a source, that Scherzer “strongly prefers the West Coast.” And the three-time Cy Young Award winner theoretically can influence where he lands, if the Washington Nationals trade him, thanks to his no-trade clause. A bidding war between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres makes sense. But we’ve seen the Astros make in-season splashes for veteran starters before — Justin Verlander in 2017 and Zack Greinke in 2019 — and acquiring Scherzer would make Houston the hands-down favorite to represent the American League in the World Series.

2. Kris Bryant to the New York Mets

Bryant, as a middle-of-the-order force who can play the outfield and both corner infield spots, is a good fit for basically any team. He’d be a game-changer in Queens, however, as the Mets could use an offensive jolt — especially with Francisco Lindor sidelined — while clinging to a slim lead in the National League East.