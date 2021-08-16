Cam Newton Offers Update On Patriots QB Competition With Mac Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

PHILADELPHIA — Multiple times over the past few months, Bill Belichick has asserted Cam Newton is the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback.

Each time, that statement has been followed by an unspoken “for now.”

Newton has taken first QB reps throughout the spring and summer, but the battle between him and first-round draft pick Mac Jones is both very real and hotly contested.

Want proof? Newton was asked after Monday’s joint practice with the Eagles whether Belichick has told him he will start in Week 1 of the regular season.

“Y’all sitting up here asking silly questions to me, and I am looking at y’all with the same thing,” Newton replied. “I don’t know what y’all want me to say. No! You know that. You know he hasn’t said that. So for you to just ask the question, you know, it is what it is. Every single day, I’m coming out here with the anticipation to just get better, and that’s the only thing I can do.”

He later added: “I just want you guys to understand, everything y?all know, I know. There’s no hidden motives or things like that. I do know those things like that, I can’t worry about. Because each and every day, I don’t necessarily care about who?s starting, I mostly care about making sure I put the best product out there for me, and I know Mac is feeling the same way, I know Brian (Hoyer) is feeling the same way and everybody else, going down each and every position.

“As far as Week 1, we’ve got so much to worry about prior to Week 1. And that?s where my focus is right now.”