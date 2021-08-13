Celtics Announce Official Signings Of Dennis Schröder, Enes Kanter

NESN Logo Sign In

The ink is dry after a busy day for the Boston Celtics front office, having officially signed three of its new acquisitions to contracts.

The team officially announced deals with Dennis Schröder, Enes Kanter and undrafted rookie Sam Hauser on Friday.

Schröder, and eight-year NBA veteran, comes to Boston on a deal after reportedly signing for the Celtics taxpayer mid-level extension of $5.9 million. The former Los Angeles Lakers guard announced the deal on Instagram on Tuesday.

“We are really excited to welcome Dennis and his family to Boston,” Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said, via a team press release. “Dennis is a high-level player and competitor, who has consistently impacted winning with his play on both ends of the court.”

Meanwhile, a familiar face signs his second contract with the team. After a year back with the Portland Trail Blazers, Kanter returns to the Celtics.

“Enes has a unique ability to both score and rebound,” Stevens said in a separate release. “Beyond his on-court contributions, he is a great teammate. We are thrilled he chose to return to Boston.”

Finally, 23-year-old Hauser officially was signed to a two-way contract after going undrafted out of the University of Virginia.