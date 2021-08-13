Rafael Devers Has Stepped Up For Red Sox With Runners On Base In 2021

Raffy is raking right now

by , , and

Rafael Devers has shined from the plate in 2021.

The young Boston Red Sox third baseman has been one of the best all-around hitters in the league so far throughout the 2021 Major League Baseball season with runners on base.

Entering the squad’s Friday night matchup with the Baltimore Orioles, Devers leads the league in hits (40), RBIs (64) and extra-base hits (19), while also sitting in second place in home runs with 11.

For more on the slugging third baseman, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

