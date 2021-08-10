Dennis Schröder Announces One-Year Deal With Celtics On Instagram

The Boston Celtics have signed Dennis Schröder to a one-year deal, he announced on his personal Instagram account on Tuesday.
An eight-year veteran, the former Los Angeles Lakers guard will add depth to the Celtics’ thin backcourt situation, reportedly signing for Boston’s taxpayer mid-level exception of $5.89 million, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
“I’m proud to announce that for the 2021-22 season I’ll be playing with the Boston Celtics!” Schröder posted on his Instagram story.
“This is one of the best franchises in NBA history and it will be an honour to put on the green and white and do what I love! I’m going out there every night and leaving it all on the floor for the City!! Who’s ready?!”
The move is interesting for both sides.
The 27-year-old reportedly turned down a four-year, $84 million extension from the Lakers halfway through last season, in which he averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 61 games.
You can imagine Schröder worked out a guaranteed starting spot as point guard, as he could have signed elsewhere if he wanted to sit on the bench. And after getting Schröder on a deal that keeps them under the hard cap, perhaps their hope is to get him for something in the future after his “prove it” year in Boston.
We’ll see what this means for Kris Dunn.