Celtics’ Romeo Langford Will ‘Be Problem’ With Improved 3-Point Shooting

Romeo Langford has been talking about how much work he put into his shooting over the course of this offseason.

And if the Boston Celtics Summer League win Sunday was any indicator, he made progress.

The wing, entering his third season in the NBA despite missing most of last season due to injury, knocked down the game-winner against the Atlanta Hawks in an exciting 85-83 win. His teammates were happy to see it, knowing practice that made it possible.

FOR THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/ZjfCqaLsH3 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 8, 2021

“It was cool to see Romeo take that shot and make that shot,” teammate Carsen Edwards said Monday afternoon, via Celtics reporter Taylor Snow. “We’re really close, so just knowing all the work he puts in on his jumper and being able to see him pull that shot in transition, with confidence, and for to go in was dope.”

Sunday’s performance matched his career-best game from deep, making 3-of-7 from 3-point range. He finished with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Following the game, Celtics Summer League coach Joe Mazzulla noted how Langford had worked out a free technical kinks in his shot, and now it’s a matter of the 21-year-old getting more reps in.