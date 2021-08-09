Patriots Training Camp Observations: Mac Jones Efficient In Two-Minute

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — A collection of observations, notes and takeaways from the New England Patriots 11th training camp practice:

ATTIRE

The Patriots were in full pads for the second straight day and the fourth time this summer. Tuesday likely will be a lighter practice ahead of Thursday’s preseason opener against the Washington Football Team.

ATTENDANCE

Did not participate:

QB Jarrett Stidham (physically unable to perform list)

K Nick Folk

CB Stephon Gilmore (PUP)

RB Brandon Bolden

S Adrian Colbert

DB D’Angelo Ross

LS Joe Cardona

OLB Chase Winovich (PUP)

LB Cameron McGrone (non-football injury list)

LB Terez Hall (PUP)

C David Andrews

S Joshuah Bledsoe (NFI)

TE Hunter Henry

DT Byron Cowart (PUP)

Projected starters Henry, Andrews and Cardona all suffered injuries during Sunday’s practice. It remains to be seen how long each will be sidelined, though X-rays on Andrews’ injured hand reportedly came back negative.

Cardona’s injury prompted a roster move, as the Patriots cut fourth-string quarterback Jake Dolegala to sign long snapper Brian Khoury. Khoury made his practice debut Monday, wearing No. 46.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor and defensive tackle Akeem Spence both returned after sitting out the previous one and four practices, respectively. Reserve offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins also was back after leaving early Sunday.

Agholor appeared limited. He was not targeted in 11-on-11 drills.