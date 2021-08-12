IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox wasted no time getting runs on the board Wednesday night.

Three consecutive doubles from Kiké Hernández, Hunter Renfroe and Xander Bogaerts made it a 2-0 game. J.D. Martinez then singled to left to score Bogaerts for the 3-0 lead before the first inning came to a close.

— It was more of the same in the second — Hernández and Renfroe doubling once again after Bobby Dalbec walked to begin the inning. Renfroe’s two-bagger brought home two runs to give the Red Sox a 5-0 lead.

— The Red Sox really opened things up in the fourth when Hernández singled before Renfroe drew a walk. Rafael Devers doubled to drive in Hernández for the 6-0 edge. J.D. Martinez was intentionally walked before Renfroe scored to make it 7-0 on a walk to Kevin Plawecki. A Marwin Gonzalez single made it 8-0 before Dalbec drove in two more for a double-digit lead over the Rays.

— More runs were added in the fifth as back-to-back walks led to Martinez driving in Bogaerts to give the Red Sox a comfy 11-0 lead. But Boston wanted to put this game out of reach, and did so even more when Dalbec tripled and cleared the bases thanks to a little help from Randy Arozarena, who couldn’t handle what should have been a routine fly out.

— More salt was added to the Rays’ wounds in the eighth when Tampa Bay sent catcher Fancisco Mejia to the mound.

He walked Dalbec to lead things off and gave up a single to Jarren Duran. Renfroe smacked a single of his own to make it 15-1 before Bogaerts really opened things up.

The Red Sox didn’t need a whole lot more insurance, but the shortstop blasted a three-run shot up and over everything for the 18-1 advantage. It also was the first homer of the game for Boston.

Xander makes it 18 runs for the @RedSox. ? pic.twitter.com/PTL5GoohAZ — MLB (@MLB) August 12, 2021

A triple by Connor Wong made it 19-1 in what NESN’s Dennis Eckerlsey referred to as a “silly inning” on the broadcast. Things got sillier when Marwin Gonzalez made it 20-1 with a single.