Why Eagles Safety Heckled Patriots’ Cam Newton During Joint Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Newton and the New England Patriots offense showed a concerning inability to push the ball downfield last season, thanks in large to the absence of an effective vertical passing attack.

As such, the trash talk dished out Tuesday by Philadelphia Eagles safety K’Von Wallace during the second day of joint practices at NovaCare Complex probably didn’t sit well with Newton, however innocent the heckling might have been on its surface.

According to Mike Kaye, Eagles beat writer for NJ Advance Media, Newton threw to running backs on consecutive plays during 7-on-7s, prompting Wallace to shout from the sideline, “Checkdown king!”

K?Von Wallace yells at QB Cam Newton, ?Checkdown king!? after back to back dump offs to RBs in 7 on 7. Next play, Wallace yells ?running back!? On cue, Newton to White in the flat. #Eagles — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 17, 2021

Kaye asked Wallace after practice about giving Newton an earful.

“I’m just aggressive, in my approach to the game and who I go against,” Wallace reportedly said. “I feel like whoever is the opposition, I do my best to get in their head. To say what I need to say, to do what I need to do to beat them, to win, and I felt like at the time, there were a lot of checkdowns going on.”

Of course, Newton has been around for a while. The 32-year-old is a former MVP and a three-time Pro Bowl selection with a decade of NFL experience. It’s hard to imagine the 24-year-old rattling him too much during a preseason practice.