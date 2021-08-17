Brad Stevens Turning Lemons Into Lemonade (And TPEs) For Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

The acquisition of Evan Fournier at the NBA trade deadline wasn’t all for nothing, even if he walked after just 16 games.

Tuesday it was revealed that the Boston Celtics got the New York Knicks to agree to a sign-and-trade for the veteran wing, sending over two second-round picks (one is a top-55 heavily protected pick) in return for cash considerations.

Most importantly, it created a $17.1 million traded player exception. The Celtics used a TPE from Gordon Hayward’s departure to acquire Fournier in the first place, so here we are. Full circle.

Brad Stevens keeps turning lemons into lemonade. And now, TPEs.

Former Celtics president of basketball operations, Danny Ainge, loved draft picks. It appears his successor is more fond of TPEs than second rounders, though.

Stevens now has some more potential cap flexibility for next offseason, something the team publicly covets and especially needs after extending Marcus Smart on a well-deserved four-year, $77 million deal.

The latest TPE adds to the two Boston already had. The Celtics created a $5 million TPE after dealing Daniel Theis and a $9.7 million TPE from trading Tristan Thompson. These three can’t be combined, but certainly aren’t worthless.