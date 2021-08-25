Everyone Pointed Out Irony Of Rams Trading For Sony Michel

Sony Michel has an opportunity to make a positive impact with the Rams, but it wasn’t terribly long ago that he helped cause heartbreak among his new team and its fanbase.
Michel on Wednesday was traded by New England to Los Angeles. The Patriots weren’t likely to carry six running backs on their 53-man roster, and Michel proved to be the odd man out.
The 2018 first-round pick is a capable back and also one who’s shined in the postseason. One of those playoff touchdowns came at the expense of the Rams, which countless fans and media members noted upon the trade going down.
Given the state of LA’s backfield, Michel should receive plenty of chances to help Rams fans forget that memory from February 2019.