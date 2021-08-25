Everyone Pointed Out Irony Of Rams Trading For Sony Michel

NESN Logo Sign In

Sony Michel has an opportunity to make a positive impact with the Rams, but it wasn’t terribly long ago that he helped cause heartbreak among his new team and its fanbase.

Michel on Wednesday was traded by New England to Los Angeles. The Patriots weren’t likely to carry six running backs on their 53-man roster, and Michel proved to be the odd man out.

The 2018 first-round pick is a capable back and also one who’s shined in the postseason. One of those playoff touchdowns came at the expense of the Rams, which countless fans and media members noted upon the trade going down.

Sony Michel scored the game-winning touchdown against the Rams in Super Bowl 53. Now, he has joined the team. https://t.co/bzyboKmY3O — Bernd Buchmasser (@BerndBuchmasser) August 25, 2021

Sony Michel scored the lone touchdown of Super Bowl LIII between the Patriots and? his new team, the Rams. @abc6 #gopats #patscamp https://t.co/ypfV9kWblx — Ian Steele (@IanSteeleABC6) August 25, 2021

Sony Michel was a big reason why the #Patriots won Superbowl 53. He was unstoppable during the playoffs and scored the only touchdown in that Super Bowl. Wish him nothing but the best. — G.T Bobby Thompson (@BThomps81) August 25, 2021

Sony Michel, the only one to score a touchdown in #SBLIII helping #Patriots to win over his now new team, the #Rams. #GoPats https://t.co/lPONackZJq — Susan Tran (@susantran) August 25, 2021

#Patriots RB Sony Michel is traded to the #Rams for two draft-picks per @AdamSchefter



What are the chances that the only player to score the one touchdown in Super Bowl LIII for NE against LA, will now play for the opposing team.#NFLTwitter pic.twitter.com/VCXwj9j7u6 — The Amateurs (@TheAmateursID) August 25, 2021

Given the state of LA’s backfield, Michel should receive plenty of chances to help Rams fans forget that memory from February 2019.