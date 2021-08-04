NESN Logo Sign In

Garrett Richards isn’t pleased with his performance for the Red Sox this season.

In his first year in Boston, Richards is 6-7 with a 5.21 ERA after earning the loss in Tuesday’s game against the Detroit Tigers. His most recent outing was one of his better ones in recent history — he gave up three earned runs after allowing four in each of his two previous starts.

On Tuesday, he got off to a good start behind a Red Sox offense that built a 2-0 lead. A Miguel Cabrera home run in the second inning was the lone blemish until the fourth, when he allowed Detroit to tie it after he loaded the bases on two singles and a walk. Things got out of hand in the fifth after he walked the lead-off batter, who scored on a RBI-double to give Detroit a 3-2 lead.

And while the Red Sox could have used some more offensive power behind him, Richards was blunt about where he feels he’s at after Boston lost its fifth game in a row.

“It’s frustrating,” he said after Tuesday’s loss. “This has been the worst year of my career. So just trying to find a way to give us a chance to win every night and take steps forward.”

Richards has thrown 104 1/3 innings this season, his most since the 2015 campaign when he tossed a career-high 207 1/3 for the Los Angeles Angels. He finished that year with a 3.65 ERA. In two other seasons where he has pitched more than he has in 2021, he posted a 2.61 ERA (through 168 2/3 innings in 2014) and a 4.16 ERA (through 145.0 innings in 2013.)

The 33-year-old had a strong start to the season, posting a 3.83 ERA in 10 games between April 4 and May 10. In the 10 games between June 1 and July 28, he had a 6.65 ERA.