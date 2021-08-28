NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics have benefitted tremendously from Jaylen Brown’s and Jayson Tatum’s fast development since they drafted one of the most exciting young duos in the NBA.

But there’s still work to be done, as noted by new coach Ime Udoka on a recent appearance on ESPN’s “Jalen & Jacoby.”

“We have multiple handlers, multiple playmakers, and that’s the area we need to see growth with Jaylen and Jayson,” Udoka said. “It’s not just scoring the basketball, it’s those guys initiating offense and being better playing because that’s the next step in their evolution.”

They’re already on their way, it appears.

Both Brown and Tatum averaged career-highs in assists during the 2020-21 season for Boston.

Brown averaged 3.4 assists per game, above his career average of 1.8. Tatum, meanwhile, put up 4.3 assists per game for a career average of 2.7. Both players have improved in this area year after year, but most noticeably this past season.

That was in large part due to Kemba Walker’s limited availability, as Tatum and Brown were called upon to take on more responsibility facilitating as the starting point guard was saw less action in back-to-backs after finally returning from injury.