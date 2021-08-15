Jonnu Smith Injury: Here’s Latest On Patriots Tight End’s Ankle Ailment

NESN Logo Sign In

The injury that knocked Jonnu Smith out of Sunday’s New England Patriots practice reportedly is not considered serious.

The Patriots tight end suffered a low left ankle sprain during a low-speed collision with safety Devin McCourty, according to a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

“No firm timetable on (Smith’s) return,” Reiss wrote on Twitter, “based on the initial diagnosis, it isn’t considered serious.”

TE Jonnu Smith sustained a low left ankle sprain early in Sunday?s practice. No firm timetable on his return, but based on the initial diagnosis, it isn?t considered a serious injury. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 15, 2021

Low ankle sprains tend to be more manageable than their high ankle counterparts, which can sideline players for a month or more.

Smith’s injury occurred during a non-competitive 1-on-1 drill early in practice. He was examined by Patriots head trainer Jim Whalen on the sideline and in the team’s medical shed before departing toward the locker room.

The Patriots signed the top two free agent tight ends available this offseason, and both have now gone down with injuries during training camp. Hunter Henry missed two practices and New England’s first preseason game after injuring his shoulder last weekend.