Travis Shaw is back with the Red Sox, and he’s ready to get to work.

Boston claimed the first baseman off waivers Sunday afternoon from the Milwaukee Brewers. It’s a move that provides some veteran presence as well as depth at first base.

Once the Red Sox officially confirmed the move, Shaw took to Twitter to express his excitement.

“Full Circle! Excited to be back? let?s do this Boston!!,” he wrote.

The 31-year-old spent two seasons with the Red Sox in 2015 and 2016.