NBA Executive Projects Marcus Smart’s Value On Trade Market

NESN Logo Sign In

Marcus Smart was rumored to be available leading up to last season’s NBA trade deadline but ended up staying put in Boston for the remainder of the campaign.

Perhaps that was because the Celtics’ old front office regime overvalued the veteran guard.

Smart trade rumors are back up and running as we’ve closed in on the start of the new league year. A recent report from Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix indicated Smart could be shopped by new Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, who reportedly has been “frustrated” with the seven-year pro at times.

Mannix also shed light on what the C’s might be able to acquire in return for Smart.

“Boston shopped Smart last season, seeking multiple first-round picks, a team executive with knowledge of the discussions told SI,” Mannix wrote. “Smart?s value now? ‘Probably a first-round pick and a rotational player,’ a high-ranking Eastern Conference executive told SI. “‘Might be able to swap him for similar player that fits a positional need. (Danny Ainge valued him like an All-Star though — he is not.)'”

For what it’s worth, Boston’s new head coach might not support a Smart trade. Ime Udoka labeled the two-time All-Defensive first-teamer as a “foundational piece” of the Celtics.