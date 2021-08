NESN Logo Sign In

Marcus Smart started off his week in a really, really good way.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Smart agreed to a four-year max contract extension worth $77.1 million with the Boston Celtics. The deal with kick in once the 2022-23 NBA season begins.

Smart has been with the Celtics for his entire seven-year career, and has been an integral part to their team.