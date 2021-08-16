NESN Logo Sign In

If Payton Pritchard looked like he was a step above the rest of his competition at NBA Summer League, the numbers back that up.

The guard has dominated in three games for Boston in Las Vegas, averaging 20.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.7 assists in his 28.3 minutes per game, shooting 57.7 from deep.

According to Synergy Basketball, he’s also been the most efficient offensive player there. Pritchard leads those at UNLV participating in Summer League with 1.36 points scored per possession.

Here's a look at the most efficient offensive players in the #NBA Summer League as tournament play tips off. pic.twitter.com/RdMsDYDnOe — Synergy Basketball (@SynergySST) August 16, 2021

Despite all this, it’s to be determined whether or not Pritchard plays for the Celtics in the Summer League Championship Game on Tuesday night against the Sacramento Kings.

The 23-year-old left Summer League to participate in the Portland Pro Am after receiving permission from the Celtics. Once the team clinched a spot in the final, Pritchard tweeted he was headed back to Las Vegas to be with them, but it looks like he may have gotten ahead of himself.

Celtics Summer League coach pumped the breaks on that, sharing after practice Monday that Boston is still contemplating whether it’s worth it.