Is Rajon Rondo First Or Second Player To Win NBA Title With Lakers, Celtics?

You may have seen it written both ways in headlines since the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat on Sunday night to win the NBA championship.

Some tweets and titles reading surfaced that Rajon Rondo is the first player to win an NBA Finals title with both the Lakers and Boston Celtics, and some saying he’s the second.

Well, they’re both kind of correct. But as noted by MassLive’s John Karalis, depending which side you’re on determines whether you think the Lakers actually tied the Celtics for most NBA championships in team history.

If the LA Lakers have 17 championships, then Rondo is the second player to do this. If he's the first, then the LA Lakers have 12 championships.



I don't care which one people pick, but we can't play both sides of NBA history. https://t.co/OpqNTG7Z9N — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) October 12, 2020

Back in 1954, there was a player named Clyde Lovellette, and he was the first basketball player to win an NCAA championship, NBA title and Olympic gold medal.